Heads Up public lecture looks to support concussion research

Most people know that athletes who play physical sports can suffer from serious concussions, but according to one Montreal researcher, what some don’t realize is it doesn’t always take a contact sport to induce a traumatic brain injury.

READ MORE: Sponsors not ready to let Concussion Bill die on paper

“The numbers are huge,” said Doctor Alain Ptito, MUHC department of psychology director.

“We have to really make people aware how common an injury it is.”

On Jan. 27, McGill University and the Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital will host a public lecture, Heads Up on the concussion issue, to support research.

READ MORE: Concussion researcher stands behind the no heading movement

Ptito said he wants people to understand the extent of the problem because it affects everyone.

“We are dealing with an epidemic, practically,” Ptito said.

“Yet, the money that is given for research on traumatic brain injury is minute compared to what is given to other neurological disorders.”

READ MORE: Innovative concussion research could lead to new brain testing

The Heads Up on the concussion issue public lecture takes place at 7 p.m. at the Love Competition Hall in the McGill Sports Centre (475 Pine Ave.)