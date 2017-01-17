Another TDSB student speaks out about alleged unchecked bullying at school

Eight-year-old Jahero Bogle is a bundle of creative energy. He loves school, but not what’s been happening with some of the other kids.

“One time a kid kicked me in the stomach four times,” he said in a matter-of-fact tone.

One of the worst incidents was when two kids wrapped a skipping rope around his neck.

WATCH: TDSB student claims he’s been target of physical violence, racial taunts. Christina Stevens reports. (Jan. 17)



“He’s told me on many occasions that he wants to die instead of go to school,” Jahero’s mother Natasha Bogle said.

She became tearful when talking about seeing the red mark on Jahero’s throat, which was left by the skipping rope.

“I felt like maybe if I was like a better mom he wouldn’t get bullied – it’s just the thoughts that were, you know, happening. It brought a lot of emotions, you know, especially that it was a skipping rope,” Natasha said.

Jahero said a student started telling him he’s black last week.

“For no reason. And he said it was a joke,” he said, adding that it made him feel sad.

Natasha said he needs extra help with ADHD, but she said that and the bullying are both being ignored.

“It’s been like a constant battle of (students) calling my son ‘fatty’ to them putting the rope over his neck, to them kicking him in the stomach,” she said.

The school’s principal did not return a call from Global News.

The Toronto District School Board sent a statement saying they believe concerns about bullying are all taken seriously.

“But if parents are concerned that they are not, they should follow the parent concern protocol to raise their concerns,” TDSB communications officer Ryan Bird wrote.

Jahero’s story is similar to those students at other schools have shared with Global News. Several families have claimed bullying is not being addressed.

None of the kids initially wanted to tell their parents they were being bullied.

A social worker who is an expert on bullying explained that some kids don’t want to be labelled a ‘rat’ while others don’t want to worry their parents.

Miriam Granger said to open up communication, parents need to be calm and talk in general terms.

“Instead of using the word ‘bully’ you can say ‘mean.’ You can say, ‘I’m wondering how kids treat other kids around your school and what kind of behaviour do you see?’ Then get some specifics, but make it clear you are not asking specifically about your child,” she said.

Jahero said he’s still not convinced the school is there for him, but he knows his mom is.