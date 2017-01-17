Pakistani singer Atif Aslam brings woman onstage after spotting sexual harassment during concert

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is getting international attention after he brought a woman on stage in the middle of a concert to get her away from being manhandled by a group of men.

Aslam, a popular local singer and actor, was performing in Karachi Saturday when the incident took place, according to local media. The venue was reportedly overcrowded and many people were pushing and shoving to get closer to the stage.

Video posted online shows Alsam telling musicians on the stage to stop playing when he spotted a woman being manhandled.

“He bent down to talk to one of the boys in the front row, he still had the mic in his hand and we could all hear him,” concert attendee Dua Rashid told Images News.

“He asked the boy something along the lines of, ‘Have you never seen a girl before?’ or ‘Do you have women at home?’ and then ordered security to come on stage.”

Security guards then escorted the woman onto the stage.

“[Alsam] then turned to the crowd and spoke about respecting girls and added that he’d end the concert if we didn’t comply to his instructions on respecting women,” Rashid said.

He also told the perpetrators to “act like a human being,” News18 in Pakistan reported.

The singer is receiving lots of positive attention for his apparent rescue of the woman. The audience cheered enthusiastically after the incident, chanting his name for a short while before he resumed the song.

“This man deserves every bit of respect he has today,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

#AtifAslam stopped in the middle of concert & scolded guy who was harassing girls. This man deserves every bit of respect he has today❤️💖 pic.twitter.com/buPGMj8F3U — Farah💃 (@farah_aadeez) January 15, 2017

Massive respect for Atif Aslam. Stops midway during his performance, goes to the 1st row, rescues a girl from harassers, goes back to sing. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) January 16, 2017

Pakistani folk singer Humaira Arshad also paid tribute to him, telling the Express Tribune: “The problems our women face in public places are legit and it’s commendable that Atif did what he did.”