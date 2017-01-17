Jose Bautista, Toronto Blue Jays sign 1-year deal: reports

It looks like Jose Bautista will be spending at least one more year with the Toronto Blue Jays after reaching a deal on a new one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

“.@BlueJays, OF Jose Bautista agree to 1-year deal with mutual options, pending physical, reports @JesseSanchezMLB. Club has not confirmed,” a tweet posted on the Major League Baseball Twitter account Tuesday afternoon said.

Neither Bautista or the Jays commented on the reported deal as of Tuesday afternoon.

.@BlueJays, OF Jose Bautista agree to 1-year deal with mutual options, pending physical, reports @JesseSanchezMLB. Club has not confirmed. pic.twitter.com/ShsNymxt10 — MLB (@MLB) January 17, 2017

Sources: #BlueJays and Jose Bautista have agreed to a deal. Contract includes options that could keep him in Toronto through 2019. — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) January 17, 2017

There's agreement on numbers betw bautista/Jays. 1 year plus options that could make it 2 or 3. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 17, 2017