Sports
January 17, 2017 3:13 pm

Jose Bautista, Toronto Blue Jays sign 1-year deal: reports

By Online Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) reacts at the plate against the Cleveland Indians during third inning, game two American League Championship Series baseball action in Cleveland on Saturday, October 15, 2016.

Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press


It looks like Jose Bautista will be spending at least one more year with the Toronto Blue Jays after reaching a deal on a new one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

“.@BlueJays, OF Jose Bautista agree to 1-year deal with mutual options, pending physical, reports @JesseSanchezMLB. Club has not confirmed,” a tweet posted on the Major League Baseball Twitter account Tuesday afternoon said.

Neither Bautista or the Jays commented on the reported deal as of Tuesday afternoon.

More to come.

