Jose Bautista, Toronto Blue Jays sign 1-year deal: reports

It looks like Jose Bautista will be spending at least one more year with the Toronto Blue Jays after reaching a deal on a new one-year contract, according to multiple reports.
“.@BlueJays, OF Jose Bautista agree to 1-year deal with mutual options, pending physical, reports @JesseSanchezMLB. Club has not confirmed,” a tweet posted on the Major League Baseball Twitter account Tuesday afternoon said.
Neither Bautista or the Jays commented on the reported deal as of Tuesday afternoon.
More to come.
