Calgary couple wins $1M on LOTTO 6/49 bought last November

They finally got around to checking their lottery tickets, and they’re sure glad they did.

Brenda Lee and David Robertson are Calgary’s latest lottery winners, thanks to a LOTTO 6/49 ticket bought at a 7-Eleven store last November.

The Calgary couple discovered the windfall weeks later while filling up at a gas station.

“David was filling up the car and I went inside to check some tickets,” Lee said.

“I thought the screen said $1,000 at first,” she said.

“I was shocked when the clerk told me it was actually a million dollars.”

“I really couldn’t speak, but I remember asking, ‘Are you sure?,” Lee said.

Robertson also had a hard time believing it at first.

“I thought she was joking,” he said.

The couple said they plan to use the cash to help their family and save for the future.

“We’re going to pay for our kids’ education as a start,” Robertson said.

“We’ll invest the rest and make sure it benefits us in the long-term. “It will help to take the pressure off.”

One of the first priorities will be a home renovation.

“We’re going to get a new roof,” Robertson said. “We’ve put that off long enough.”

Another Calgarian is celebrating a million dollar lottery win as well.

Calgarian Mary D’Clute hit the jackpot with a Lotto Max ticket she bought at a Petro Canada gas station in the city.