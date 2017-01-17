Air Canada system outage halts boarding, check-in for customers at airports

Air Canada is experiencing nationwide system outage that appears to be affecting check-in, boarding and take-off for customers at multiple airports.

According to reports on social media, Air Canada travelers are unable to check in or board planes at several airports across the country and in the U.S.

A similar issue plagued the airline’s system before noon on Tuesday, but the airline quickly assured customers the outage had been resolved. However, shortly after noon ET, customer service staff began tweeting that systems were down again.

“Air Canada is experiencing a computer issue that is affecting airport, online and mobile check-in, and some flights may be delayed as a result,” a spokesperson told Global News.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to resolve this issue and get everyone on their way as quickly as possible.”

We are working to resolve this issue and get everyone on their way as quickly as possible. 3/3 — Air Canada (@AirCanada) January 17, 2017

The airline did not provide any additional information about the outage.

On social media, several users reported their flights were stuck on the tarmac.

@AirCanada how is the sytem outage preventing planes from taking off? We have been on the tarmac for awhile — Ramneek Gill (@ramneekgill) January 17, 2017

“Sitting on the plane but we can’t take off cause all of the @AirCanada systems are down,” wrote pop singer Bebe Rexha on Twitter.

Sitting on the plane but we can't take off cause all of the @AirCanada systems are down!!! — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) January 17, 2017

Social media reports showed big crowds at airports including Vancouver International.