Kelowna Rockets edged by Silvertips

The Everett Silvertips defeated the Kelowna Rockets 5-4 on Monday afternoon at the Xfinity Arena in Everett.

The Silvertips would open the scoring three minutes into the contest, but just over a minute later Lucas Johansen responded for the Rockets and the game was tied. 1:45 after that the Tips pulled ahead 2-1. Jack Cowell replied for the Rockets and it was tied again. Everett scored one more in the period after a goal by Connor Dewar and the Rockets trailed again. Calvin Thurkauf evened the score before the period was out, and it headed into the first intermission knotted 3-3.

Everett scored halfway through the middle frame to pull ahead once more. The Rockets elected to change goaltenders after Michael Herringer allowed four goals on 11 shots. Brodan Salmond came in to relieve Herringer. In the final minute of the period the Silvertips beat Salmond to take a 5-3 lead into the final stanza.

The score would remain at 5-3 for much of the last frame until Conner Bruggen-Cate drew the Rockets within one with 6:34 to play in the period. The Rockets would press late but Carter Hart shut the door for the Silvertips stopping 25-of-29 shots he faced.

Herringer stopped 7-of-11 shots he faced before being replaced by Salmond. Salmond stopped 14-of-15 shots faced but took the loss and fell to 7-6-1-0 on the year.

The Rockets fall to 26-16-3-0 on the season.

The Rockets are back in action on Wednesday, January 18th when they host the Moose Jaw Warriors for the only time this season.