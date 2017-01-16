A big melt is underway in Lethbridge

For the first time in what seems like forever, temperatures are forecasted above normal this week, which means one thing – all the snow that has accumulated is about to melt away.

“Right now the City of Lethbridge is preparing for a very strong chinook, according to the forecast,” said Lee Perkins, acting water/wastewater operations manager with the City of Lethbridge.

The warmer temperatures are expected to cause a rapid snow melt, meaning flooding is a major possibility in basements and neighbourhood streets.

“Crews are always aware of areas of town that are problems,” Perkins said.

“If your subdivision is built after the ‘9os you may see water build up in the intersections, but they are designed for that. It’s a release situation on how fast water goes into the system.”

The city said crews will be out clearing problem areas as quickly as possible, but citizens can help that process.

“If residents can clear the catch basins in their neighbourhood that would be a huge help to us,” Perkins said.

At home you can prevent flooding by making sure all downspouts are down and extend at least two metres or six feet away from your home, and that all eavestroughs and downspouts are clear of debris and ice.

To prevent flooding in your own basement it’s a good idea to check your sump pump or backwater valve to make sure they are in good working condition as they tend not to work as hard in the winter months.

The warm up also means car washes will be packed with people hoping to clear off the winter grime.

“We have two lanes and we’ve seen it packed out on 3 Avenue on these busy days,” Ashley Hansen, assistant manager of Mint Smartwash, said.

Drivers are reminded to top up their windshield washer fluid as roads are already quite slushy.