January 16, 2017 12:21 pm

Zoe Saldana says Hollywood ‘bullied’ Donald Trump

Actress Zoe Saldana arrives at the Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Live By Night" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 9, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Zoe Saldana has spoken out against Hollywood for bullying Donald Trump.

The Star Trek star believes insults flung at Trump during the presidential election helped him pull off his win in November.

“We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies,” Saldana told French outlet AFP.

Before, during and after his campaign, Trump was accused of bullying Rosie O’Donnell, Megyn Kelly and others.

“We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong… and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises,” the Avatar actress added of Trump.

Saldana, who’s not a supporter of the president-elect herself, added she would be “learning from [Trump’s victory] with a lot of humility” and advocated for education and equal respect, but it seems readers who caught wind of her quotes weren’t at all impressed.

The 38-year-old actress became a trending topic on Twitter.

Saldana’s analysis echoes comments made by actress Nicole Kidman, who told BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire show last week, that it was time Americans got behind Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20.

“I just say he’s now elected and we as a country need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what the country’s based on. However that happened, he’s there, and let’s go,” Kidman said.

After the 49-year-old’s comment, fans called for a boycott of her movies. The backlash resulted in Kidman clarifying her statement.

“I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy, and the American constitution. It’s that simple,” she said, according to People.

“I’m just, I’m out of it now,” the actress continued. “That’s what I said. It’s that simple.”

On the eve of Trump’s inauguration (Jan.19), Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore, Rosie Perez, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and others will be banding together for a rally in New York City.

Organizers expect thousands will attend the rally, which is being put on by a number of groups including Greenpeace. The goal is to display public opposition to Trump’s policies on climate change, health care, immigration and other issues, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are sending a message to Washington that we will fight, at every step, discrimination and harmful policies, today, tomorrow and every day,” Ruffalo said in a statement, noting that participants in the event “are coming together to stand up for one another, as we will do every day, to protect the values we hold dear.”

Moore announced the rally via Twitter.

Additionally, comedienne Chelsea Handler will lead a Women’s March down Main Street in Park City, Utah, during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 21 to coincide with the Women’s March in Washington, D.C.

The march — which is not affiliated with the festival — is one of more than 200 sister marches planned in all 50 states and in 20 countries around the world. Handler will also serve as a host of the post-march rally.

“Sundance has always been a platform for change, not only for filmmakers and filmmaking but also for big ideas for the future,” Handler said Thursday in a statement. “If there’s anything I learned in the last year, it’s that we need to be louder and stronger than ever about what we believe in, so I joined some incredible women from around the country to bring our voices together in the streets of Park City. The Women’s March on Main will be an opportunity for the creative community and those in Utah to stand beside those in D.C.”

TheWrap, which was first to report on the rally, said several celebrities were expected to attend, including Jennifer Aniston, Geena Davis, Salma Hayek, Melissa Leo, Elizabeth Olsen and Rooney Mara.

