Zoe Saldana says Hollywood ‘bullied’ Donald Trump

Zoe Saldana has spoken out against Hollywood for bullying Donald Trump.

The Star Trek star believes insults flung at Trump during the presidential election helped him pull off his win in November.

“We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies,” Saldana told French outlet AFP.

Before, during and after his campaign, Trump was accused of bullying Rosie O’Donnell, Megyn Kelly and others.

“We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong… and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises,” the Avatar actress added of Trump.

Saldana, who’s not a supporter of the president-elect herself, added she would be “learning from [Trump’s victory] with a lot of humility” and advocated for education and equal respect, but it seems readers who caught wind of her quotes weren’t at all impressed.

The 38-year-old actress became a trending topic on Twitter.

Wait Zoe Saldana said what? pic.twitter.com/fNJfy9cCg0 — Evan (@ELefft) January 14, 2017

Lmaoo Zoe Saldana said trump is being bullied by Hollywood.. pic.twitter.com/LVpKqeDTsY — Sadè 🍒🐐 (@Ebonyheaux) January 14, 2017

Zoe Saldana, so ur defending Donald Trump now, ur the exact opposite of what Nina Simone represented & this is why no 1 wanted u 2 play her pic.twitter.com/PcWJ3UOiXw — 🔪♐Skin of Becky♐🔫 (@IKilledBecky) January 14, 2017

Zoe Saldana is the same person who said she couldn't complain about racism in Hollywood because her president is Black. https://t.co/HSeMoqByQ5 — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) January 14, 2017

Zoe Saldana: If an individual does wrong, do you not call that individual out &/or do you call out the people who called out the wrongdoing? pic.twitter.com/4zoZEDRNKs — Ana (@anazrof) January 15, 2017

before you tell people to stop bullying Trump he should stop he is the nastiest man ever ⚡️ “Zoe Saldana — france bouchard (@francebouchard5) January 15, 2017

@zoesaldana – Let's not forget Trump bullied a disabled reporter for the whole world to view! You've got no play here! — Lady_Good_Cook (@CharliP73) January 15, 2017

@zoesaldana Please take several seats with your Hollywood bullies crap. The rise of this despot is way bigger than you & your famous friends — Veronica McGonicle (@VronicaMgonicle) January 15, 2017

Saldana’s analysis echoes comments made by actress Nicole Kidman, who told BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire show last week, that it was time Americans got behind Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20.

“I just say he’s now elected and we as a country need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what the country’s based on. However that happened, he’s there, and let’s go,” Kidman said.

After the 49-year-old’s comment, fans called for a boycott of her movies. The backlash resulted in Kidman clarifying her statement.