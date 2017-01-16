Zoe Saldana says Hollywood ‘bullied’ Donald Trump

“I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy, and the American constitution. It’s that simple,” she said, according to People.
“I’m just, I’m out of it now,” the actress continued. “That’s what I said. It’s that simple.”
On the eve of Trump’s inauguration (Jan.19), Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore, Rosie Perez, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and others will be banding together for a rally in New York City.
Organizers expect thousands will attend the rally, which is being put on by a number of groups including Greenpeace. The goal is to display public opposition to Trump’s policies on climate change, health care, immigration and other issues, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“We are sending a message to Washington that we will fight, at every step, discrimination and harmful policies, today, tomorrow and every day,” Ruffalo said in a statement, noting that participants in the event “are coming together to stand up for one another, as we will do every day, to protect the values we hold dear.”
Moore announced the rally via Twitter.
Additionally, comedienne Chelsea Handler will lead a Women’s March down Main Street in Park City, Utah, during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 21 to coincide with the Women’s March in Washington, D.C.
The march — which is not affiliated with the festival — is one of more than 200 sister marches planned in all 50 states and in 20 countries around the world. Handler will also serve as a host of the post-march rally.
“Sundance has always been a platform for change, not only for filmmakers and filmmaking but also for big ideas for the future,” Handler said Thursday in a statement. “If there’s anything I learned in the last year, it’s that we need to be louder and stronger than ever about what we believe in, so I joined some incredible women from around the country to bring our voices together in the streets of Park City. The Women’s March on Main will be an opportunity for the creative community and those in Utah to stand beside those in D.C.”
TheWrap, which was first to report on the rally, said several celebrities were expected to attend, including Jennifer Aniston, Geena Davis, Salma Hayek, Melissa Leo, Elizabeth Olsen and Rooney Mara.
