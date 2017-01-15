Canada
Man injured after truck rolls over in Lawrencetown

RCMP are investigating a vehicle rollover on Lawrencetown Road.

RCMP are investigating what led to a single vehicle accident in Lawrencetown, N.S.

Police say a truck tolled over on Lawrencetown Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, had to be extracted from his truck by fire officials. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

He was transported to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Cst. Tammy Lobb says road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

An RCMP Collision Analyst is now working to determine what happened.

