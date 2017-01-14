Extended snow route parking ban in effect Sunday

WINNIPEG — Following Thursday’s blowing snow and storm, the city has declared a snow route parking ban.

On midnight Sunday, for two nights, the ban will kick in.

This means no parking in declared snow routes from midnight until 7 a.m. This adds an additional two hours to the regular snow route ban.

The City of Winnipeg said this will give crews the ability to quickly clear up the snow drifts and any of the snow that left a mess on roads after Thursday.

If you choose to chance it and not move your vehicle, you risk getting a ticket or a tow.

Regular snow route restrictions will continue to stay in place until March 1st.