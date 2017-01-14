US Air Force relaxes marijuana restrictions for new recruits

The U.S. Air Force is making it a little bit easier for potential recruits with a history of marijuana use to take to the skies — as long as they don’t continue to partake in the herb upon beginning service.

Under existing policy, the Air Force disqualified prospective airmen and women who admit to using marijuana a certain number of times within a given timeframe, although the exact criteria varied depending on where applicants were trying to enlist.

READ MORE: Pot advocates to hand out 4,200 joints at Donald Trump’s inauguration

“Some recruiters used if you smoked marijuana less than five times, sometimes it was less than 15 times,” Lt. Gen Gina Grosso, deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services, told Military.com.

“What we decided to do is stop asking [about] prior marijuana use at the recruiter level… who really counts how many times they’ve used marijuana? So that just comes off the table,” Let. Gen. Grosso added.

WATCH: Federal task force explains logic behind age limit of 18 for cannabis

In a policy memo published Jan. 9, the Air Force outlined how it plans to streamline its “pre-accession marijuana usage” guidelines.

“The Air Force will remove any prescribed limits on prior use of marijuana in determining accession qualifications. Subordinate commands and agencies are prohibited from developing separate criteria with respect to pre-service use of marijuana,” the memo stated.

However, the memo stated that a diagnosis of addiction remains an automatic disqualifier, while legal proceedings related to marijuana use could also hamper eligibility.

“The Air Force will maintain a strict “no use” policy. An applicant or enlistee will be disqualified for service if they use drugs after the initial entrance interview.”

READ MORE: Marijuana will be the great unifier of polarized U.S.: Jesse Ventura

This comes less than three months after U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced a wide-ranging review of policies concerning marijuana use as well as tattoos, parenthood status and fitness standards, during a speech at the City College of New York.