Injury forces Manitoba Moose forward Anthony Peluso to have season-ending surgery

WINNIPEG – Manitoba Moose forward Anthony Peluso will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair an upper-body injury.

It’s not known when the 27-year-old was hurt. The last game he played was on Jan. 1 against the Chicago Wolves.

“He tried to play with it for awhile but it got in the way too much,” said Moose head coach Pascal Vincent. “Anthony is a good soldier. He wanted to keep playing but it got to a point where the pain was too high.”

Peluso put up two assists in 22 games with the Moose this season. He was sent down to the AHL by the Winnipeg Jets at the end of their training camp. Peluso has four goals, ten assists and 209 penalty minutes in 142 NHL games – all of which have been played with the Jets. The organization claimed him off waivers from the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 16, 2013.