Russian version of ‘Sherlock’ season finale leaks before premiere

LONDON – There’s a little less mystery about the season finale of the television series “Sherlock” after a Russian version of the episode leaked online.

The show’s official Twitter account urged fans to refrain from sharing details of the episode “The Final Problem” before it airs Sunday. Images that appeared to be from it were being shared Saturday on social media.

The show stars Benedict Cumberbatch in a modern take on Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as his sidekick Watson.

The leak was announced two days after a preview screening of the “Sherlock” fourth season finale at the British Film Institute, where audience members were asked not to give away spoilers.

Producer Sue Vertue appealed to fans, tweeting “Please don’t share it. You’ve done so well keeping it spoiler free. Nearly there.”

Russian version of #Sherlock TFP has been illegally uploaded.Please don't share it. You've done so well keeping it spoiler free.Nearly there — sue vertue (@suevertue) January 14, 2017

