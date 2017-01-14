NS government announces plans for dialysis unit in Digby

The Digby General Hospital will soon be home to a new six-station satellite dialysis unit.

The new unit will serve patients in Digby and Annapolis counties, helping to reduce travel time and relieve congestion at other dialysis centres in the province. Right now, patients must travel to Yarmouth or Berwick for dialysis treatment.

“Dialysis can be hard on patients and their families, especially when they have to travel frequently to receive their treatment,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release. Story continues below “Once established, this new dialysis unit will mean a great deal to patients who live in Digby and Annapolis counties.”

The announcement comes one day after the province also agreed to construct a 12-station dialysis unit at the Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville.

“With a new dialysis unit underway in Kentville and another one being designed for Digby, we are adding dialysis spaces across the province so patients who need this life-saving treatment can get it closer to home,” said Janet Knox, president and CEO of the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

A request for proposal for design will be issued later this month. The design phase is expected to take about six months.

