‘Star Wars’ will not use digital likeness of Carrie Fisher in upcoming films

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – In the wake of Carrie Fisher‘s death, Lucasfilm says it won’t digitally recreate the actress in upcoming “Star Wars” projects.

“We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address,” the company said in a statement. “We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.”

They added: “Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars.”

Fisher will appear in the upcoming “Star Wars: Episode VIII.” She had finished shooting the upcoming sequel prior to her death, though rumors suggested Disney and Lucasfilm would somehow recreate Leia for the next “Star Wars” that shoots in 2018.

Lucasfilm recently drew headlines when Peter Cushing’s character Grand Moff Tarkin was digitally recreated in “Rogue One” after Disney got permission from the Cushing estate to do so causing some to believe the same could possibly happen to Fisher. Cushing died in 1994.