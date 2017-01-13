Edmonton father hails freezing fundraiser a huge success

An Edmonton father who spent the last week camped out in the frigid cold to raise funds for the Stollery Children’s Hospital said his freezing fundraiser has been a huge success.

Peter Burgess spent seven nights in a small orange tent at the Rainbow Valley Campground. He raised more than $20,000 for the Stollery, to give back to the doctors and nurses who took care of his daughter, who died in July 2007.

“It was donations to our website, it was little kids donating their allowance, dumping out their piggy bank. Sometimes it was grown girls and boys who had spent a good deal of time in the neonatal ICU as infants, and other donations from bereaved parents,” Burgess said. “These people have inspired me, and if I give them a little boost along the way, so much the better.”

In July 2007, Burgess’ daughter Elan was a healthy three-year-old when she suffered several seizures in one day. She was rushed to the Stollery Children’s Hospital where her condition improved slightly, but later her heart stopped beating.

Physicians were able to revive the toddler and she was transferred into the pediatric intensive care unit. Three days later, Burgess and his wife, Candace, held their daughter in their arms for the last time as she was taken off life support.

“We had what a friend called a million dollar life: two healthy kids, great marriage, great jobs, a home to call our own. That life changed in an instant. But it’s the Stollery I’d like people to remember,” Burgess said.

“We have a world-class children’s hospital in Edmonton which is attracting the best and brightest minds out there. They want to come here and advance their careers, and we’re the benefactors. Sometimes we don’t know how good we have it.”

Burgess initially hoped to raise $8,000, which he reached in one day.

Burgess was living outside in some of the coldest temperatures Edmonton has seen this winter. Overnight Wednesday, an extreme cold warning was in place in Edmonton as wind chill values dipped to the -40 to -45 range.

Despite the bitterly cold weather, it was worth every minute for Burgess.

“Oh yes, you can expect me to be doing this next year and for years to come,” Burgess said. “I am passionate about the Stollery Children’s Hospital and it will remain the focus of any fundraising I do.”

Burgess will be camped out until 6 p.m. Friday. Donations can be made online or by texting “Stollery” to 45678 until Jan. 22.