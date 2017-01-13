Weather
Some schools closed in Manitoba, Friday morning

Some schools in Manitoba are closed Friday morning.

WINNIPEG – It’s another cold day in Manitoba and some schools are closed.

School closures: 

Lord Selkirk School Division – all schools closed but staff expected to report to work.

Lakeshore School Division – all schools closed.

Borderland School Division – all schools closed due to extreme cold, but all staff are expected to report for work.

Red River Valley School Division – all schools closed, but staff expected to report.

Prairie Rose School Division – all schools closed, but staff expected to report.

Interlake School Division – all schools closed.

Sunrise School Division: Region 1 and Region 2 – schools are closed, but staff are expected to report.

Sagkeeng First Nations – all schools closed.

Bus cancellations: 

Rural bus service and the shuttle service for high school students cancelled today at Calvin Christian Schools.

