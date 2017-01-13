Some schools closed in Manitoba, Friday morning
WINNIPEG – It’s another cold day in Manitoba and some schools are closed.
School closures:
Lord Selkirk School Division – all schools closed but staff expected to report to work.
Lakeshore School Division – all schools closed.
RELATED: Extreme cold warnings continue for Manitoba, including Winnipeg
Borderland School Division – all schools closed due to extreme cold, but all staff are expected to report for work.
Red River Valley School Division – all schools closed, but staff expected to report.
Prairie Rose School Division – all schools closed, but staff expected to report.
Interlake School Division – all schools closed.
Sunrise School Division: Region 1 and Region 2 – schools are closed, but staff are expected to report.
Sagkeeng First Nations – all schools closed.
Bus cancellations:
Rural bus service and the shuttle service for high school students cancelled today at Calvin Christian Schools.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments