Some schools closed in Manitoba, Friday morning

WINNIPEG – It’s another cold day in Manitoba and some schools are closed.

School closures:

Lord Selkirk School Division – all schools closed but staff expected to report to work.

Lakeshore School Division – all schools closed.

RELATED: Extreme cold warnings continue for Manitoba, including Winnipeg

Borderland School Division – all schools closed due to extreme cold, but all staff are expected to report for work.

Red River Valley School Division – all schools closed, but staff expected to report.

Prairie Rose School Division – all schools closed, but staff expected to report.

Interlake School Division – all schools closed.

Sunrise School Division: Region 1 and Region 2 – schools are closed, but staff are expected to report.

Sagkeeng First Nations – all schools closed.

Bus cancellations:

Rural bus service and the shuttle service for high school students cancelled today at Calvin Christian Schools.