Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, January 13, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

We will wake up to valley cloud again this morning as the temperature inversion will continue to strengthen while warmer air moves in aloft.

The possibility of afternoon clearing will decrease with a stronger inversion today and tomorrow.

A weakening front pushing inland tomorrow night will be the first attempt by Mother Nature to break down the inversion. Expect mid and high level clouds to develop through the weekend.

A more organized system late Monday and Tuesday will bring in the chance of precipitation. As freezing levels rise next week, we could see mixed precipitation and temperatures above freezing in the valley by Tuesday.

Today’s daytime high range: -14 to -7

~ Duane/Wesla