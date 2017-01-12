City of St. Albert’s governance under the province’s microscope

A review of how St. Albert is governed will soon get underway, following a request from the city itself.

“The worst thing we could be doing is just ignore the problem and hope it will go away,” Cam MacKay, a councillor in the community, explains.

Things came to the forefront in July 2016 when St. Albert council voted for an inspection by Alberta Municipal Affairs.

One point of contention was St. Albert’s former city manager hiring a councillor for a full-time position within the city’s administration.

“For a city the size of St. Albert, to have a member of council just go right into a senior, senior position at the city, of course, (it) raised a lot of eyebrows,” MacKay says.

“It was certainly perceived in real that there was a split on council,” St. Albert Mayor Nolan Crouse says.

Crouse was among those who voted against the inspection.

“There were various reasons for me voting against it,” he says. The long-serving mayor indicates it’s not because there’s anything to hide. With the election in less than a year, it’s an issue of timing, he says.

“This isn’t going to help this council govern any better or any differently.”

According to Municipal Affairs, this is the first time a city with the population of St. Albert has asked for an inspection.

The review may look at the following areas:

the structure of council committees;

the process and procedures used to prepare for council meetings;

the conduct of council meetings;

council’s understanding of their role and responsibilities;

council’s leadership and effectiveness in working together;

council’s policies and procedures.

Elected officials will be interviewed and a report will be provided to the municipal affairs minister – along with the City of St. Albert – under the intent it be made public.

“I don’t think there’s been any violation of any policy,” Crouse says.

“Because there, perhaps, might be some procedures or policies that need to be improved doesn’t make it poorly governed or poorly managed,” he adds. “We’re in good shape.”

On Jan. 5, Crouse announced he would not run in the October election.

“My plan on not running was consummated entirely independent of this,” he says. “It was really about my desire to have another career.”

The review, described as a limited-scope municipal inspection, is expected to take several months; meaning it will overlap with the upcoming election campaign.

“The public has noticed this and demanded action,” MacKay – who at this point says he is “going to consider” a run for the top job – says.

Whoever throws their name in, accountability is sure to be one of the factors St. Albert residents will consider at the ballot box in October.