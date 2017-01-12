James Mattis clears hurdles to serve as Trump’s secretary of defense

The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly backed a waiver on Thursday that will allow James Mattis to serve as President-elect Donald Trump‘s secretary of defense, despite having retired as a Marine General in 2013.

The Senate voted 81 to 17 for a one-time waiver of a provision of a law on civilian control of the U.S. military requiring a seven-year wait before active-duty military can lead the Department of Defense.

The U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee then narrowly backed the waiver, voting 34 to 28, along party lines.

