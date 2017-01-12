Canada
January 12, 2017
Updated: January 12, 2017 12:38 pm

Mosaic says Colonsay, Sask. potash mine to resume production soon

Mosaic says the company plans to resume production at its Colonsay, Sask., potash mine by mid-January.

An idled potash mine east of Saskatoon is expected to resume production in the coming days.

A spokesperson for Mosaic said the company plans to resume production at its Colonsay, Sask., mine by mid-January, however an exact date is not yet known.

The decision to resume production was made because Mosaic projects 2017 will be a stronger year for the potash industry.

“We expect supply reconciliation and demand growth will result in a productive operating environment and are optimistic that 2017 will be a stronger year for the potash industry,” a Mosaic spokesperson said in a statement.

“Our philosophy is always to match supply with our customers demand.”

The site was idled last July when more than 300 workers were temporarily laid off – those employees were back on the job in early December.

