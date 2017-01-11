Regina parents deal with school bus cancellations due to cold weather

It’s another cold blast for Saskatchewan as much of the province remains under an extreme cold warning.

In Regina, wind chill values at -48 prompted both Regina Public Schools and Regina Catholic School divisions to cancel bus service. Schools, however still remained opened.

“I work at 7:30. I get the call at 6:30 so it doesn’t leave a whole lot of time to make alternate arrangements… A little bit [frustrating] but I don’t want her standing outside freezing either,” parent Kim Goodwin said.

“I was actually late for work this morning,” Goodwin said.

Another parent, Amanda Wood said she had to make alternate plans to get her daughter to and from school.”

“I had to change, instead of walking. I had to change and get a ride cause of how cold it was,” she said.

When temperatures dip as low as they did on Wednesday, Regina Public School’s Supervisor of Communications Terry Lazarou said it’s their policy to cancel service as it’s a matter of safety.

“Not all students dress as well for the cold as they should. We don’t want our students waiting outside for a bus that might be late for whatever reason,” Lazarou said.

Lazarou said school buses sit idle when wind chill values drop below -45. The cold temperatures also put the brakes on outdoor recess and lunch as well.

As per the school division’s policy, anytime wind chill values are below -25, students are advised to stay indoors.

“The principals of the schools have the jurisdiction to decide whether it’s indoors or outdoor recess or lunch… Over the past few days when it’s been so cold, recess has been indoors,” Lazarou said.

It’s another safety precaution for students, as frostbite can set in within minutes.

“When you have skin that is exposed when you’re heading outside, and the windchill values are colder than -48 you can get frostbite within two to five minutes,” Lizée said.

Classes at Payepot School on Piapot First Nation were closed Wednesday. Prairie School Division and South School Division also cancelled bus service Wednesday.