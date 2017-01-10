Extreme cold warning issued for Regina; will feel like -40 with wind

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for the Regina area Tuesday, as well as all of central and southern Saskatchewan.

According to the weather agency, temperatures will be near -30 C Tuesday night. Winds of 10 to 15 kilometres per hour will bring a wind chill of -40 C or colder.

Wind chill values lingered in the -30s throughout the day, dipping to -36 late morning. #YQR #Sask pic.twitter.com/iWav4OrL2W — Tiffany Lizée (@TiffanyGlobal) January 11, 2017

Environment Canada said there will also be light snow and blowing snow throughout southern Saskatchewan Wednesday.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates a heightened risk of hypothermia or frostbite.

Environment Canada said more extreme cold conditions are likely Thursday morning.

Saskatoon is also under an extreme cold warning as are parts of northern Saskatchewan.

