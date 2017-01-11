WATCH LIVE: Premier Notley to speak after B.C. approves Trans Mountain pipeline project

Premier Rachel Notley is scheduled to speak to reporters Wednesday afternoon after news broke that British Columbia has granted environmental approval to of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

The press conference was announced shortly after the project’s approval was announced. A news release did not reveal what Notley would be talking about but she is widely expected to offer her reaction to the new development in Kinder Morgan’s controversial plan to triple the capacity of the existing pipeline.

The Trans Mountain expansion has long been touted by Notley as an important project for the province’s sputtering economy. The project has been met with fierce opposition from a number of environmental groups and First Nations groups and just last month, conservation groups filed a new court challenge to the federal government’s approval of the oil pipeline.

The Trudeau government approved the $6.8-billion project late last year after the National Energy Board recommended it go ahead as long as it met dozens of conditions. Just last month, B.C. Premier Christy Clark said the conditions she had laid out for approving the project were close to being met. Among her demands were ensuring that B.C. reaped its share of the project’s economic benefits and that an effective spill response was in place.

The pipeline runs from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C. and if its capacity is expanded, is expected to increase tanker traffic seven-fold.

B.C.’s environmental approval of the Kinder Morgan project comes on the same day Hollywood actor and environmentalist Jane Fonda spoke at a news conference in Edmonton to voice her concerns about Alberta’s oilsands.

The event, hosted by Greenpeace Canada, saw Fonda join a number of indigenous leaders to express their opposition to the Trudeau government’s approval of the Line 3 and Trans Mountain expansion projects, as well as the proposed Keystone XL and Energy East projects.

-With files from Karen Bartko and The Canadian Press.