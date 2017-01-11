Extreme cold warning issued for Merritt

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for a number of regions in the Southern Interior.

It issued a warning for Merritt late Wednesday morning in anticipation of temperatures dropping to minus 35.

Environment Canada says people who should pay special attention to the warning include the homeless, outdoor workers, seniors, people with medical conditions such as diabetes and people who consume excess alcohol.

Extreme cold warnings have also been issued for Chilcotin and Elk Valley.

The thermometre dipped to minus 23 in the parts of the Okanagan Wednesday morning, however, there has been no extreme cold warning issued for the valley.