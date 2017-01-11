Canada
Saskatoon emergency responders take on ‘Sirens for Life’ challenge to give blood

Emergency service workers in Saskatoon continue to answer the call to save lives in this year’s “Sirens for Life” challenge.

The “Sirens for Life” challenge has officially launched in Saskatoon.

It’s a campaign that’s bringing police, firefighters and emergency responders together in friendly competition to donate the most units of blood and help save more lives.

Officials with Canadian Blood Services said as many as 50 blood donations could be needed to save just one person seriously injured in a car crash.

Campaign organizers are hoping that members of the public will also lend their arm by donating blood in support of their local emergency services teams.

The goal for this year’s campaign is to collect 200 units of blood in the Saskatoon area and recruit 100 new donors.

The campaign runs to the end of February.

Anyone who wants to donate can visit the Canadian Blood Services Clinic at 1206 Emerson Ave. or book an appointment online.

