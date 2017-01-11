1 person rushed to hospital after apartment fire in Mississauga

One person was taken to hospital following an apartment fire in Mississauga Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene just before noon at a residential high rise on Lolita Gardens near Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road.

Peel police say the fire was contained to an apartment unit and no evacuation was needed.

The age and sex of the victim has not been released. The person’s condition is also unknown.

Mississauga fire officials say the blaze is believed to have originated from the kitchen.

There’s no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

1 patient being treated / transported by @Peel_Paramedics https://t.co/58I5Xdp8rF — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) January 11, 2017