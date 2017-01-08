Investigations
January 8, 2017
Updated: January 8, 2017 11:48 am

Early morning stabbing in Exchange District Sunday

Winnipeg Police responded to a stabbing just after 2 a.m. in the Exchange District Sunday.

WINNIPEG — One man is in stable condition after being stabbed early on Sunday morning.

Winnipeg Police said they were called to the area of Princess Street near Bannatyne Avenue just after 2 a.m.

A man with stab wounds was found and taken to hospital. Officers remained on scene until around 8:30 a.m. and the police identification unit was on scene to follow up.

Officers are investigating and no arrests have been made.

Global News