Riders ink kicker Tyler Crapigna to an extension

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed national kicker Tyler Crapigna to a contract extension through 2019.

The McMaster University product connected on 36 of 42 field goal attempts (85.7%) last year and his longest field goal was 53-yards. Crapigna was also 22 of 25 for converts.

Last season, Crapigna was named the Riders most outstanding special teams player and the team’s most outstanding Canadian.

Crapigna was acquired by the Riders in an October 2015 trade from the Calgary Stampeders.