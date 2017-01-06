Parts of Alberta could see -40 C temperatures next week

Alberta has seen a few bitterly cold snaps over the past couple of months but even colder air could be on the way next week, making for temperatures in the mid -30 C to -40 C range – not taking into account the wind chill.

“With any long range forecast there is a ton of variance, but a few models are hinting at the possibility of even colder air migrating into the area by Wednesday, Thursday of next week,” Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

If current forecast models hold up, Beyer said Edmonton could see temperatures near -35 C next Wednesday and Thursday. Areas across north and northeast Alberta could see temperatures dip into the -40 C range. And that’s without accounting for wind chill values.

“These are dangerously cold temperatures on their own,” Beyer explained.

“If we factor in even a 10 to 20 km/h wind in conjunction with those temperatures, wind chill index could be as low as -56.”

Beyer said an Arctic high will drop into the region from the northwest. That will lead to stable but cold conditions into this weekend, with daytime highs in Edmonton ranging between -17 C and -21 C. When you factor in the wind chill, it will feel more like -25, according to Beyer.

“At these temperatures, if you’re not dressed for the conditions, hypothermia and frostbite are major concerns,” Beyer said.

A few light flurries are also expected through the Edmonton region over the weekend before the cold snap settles in.

In the past, the City of Edmonton has opened up underground LRT stations for those needing a place to seek refuge from the cold.

Beyer said highs in the Edmonton area likely won’t reach above -20 C to -18 C for at least a week.

