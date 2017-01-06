QuickCare Clinic in St. Boniface closing down

WINNIPEG — Winnipeggers will soon have one less QuickCare Clinic to head to for healthcare services.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) made the announcement Friday, saying the province will not renew the lease for the QuickCare Clinic on St. Mary’s Road. It will close at the end of January.

The closure is meant to stabilize services and improve access to care at the remaining the remaining clinics across Winnipeg, according to the WRHA in a media release.

The clinics were initially opened by the former NDP government to help divert people away from emergency rooms to treat minor health issues.

There will now be five QuickCare Clinics in Winnipeg and two others across the province.

Winnipeg

363 McGregor St.

17 St. Mary’s Rd.

620 Dakota St.

115 Vermillion Rd.

930 Jefferson Ave.

3250 Portage Ave.

Steinbach

Clearspring Mall

Selkirk

Unit 3, 1020 Manitoba Ave.