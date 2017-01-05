Edmonton man identified as victim in BC avalanche, death under investigation

A 27-year-old Edmonton man was identified as the victim of a deadly avalanche near Valemount, B.C. Just before the new year.

On Thursday, the BC Coroners Service said Joshuah Maurice Bradshaw was one of three people snowmobiling in the Clemina Creek Snowmobiling Area on Dec. 30 when he was caught in an avalanche. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The slide occurred at around 1 p.m. in the Morning Glory Bowl.

The area is known as a popular recreation site southeast of Valemount, a B.C. town west of Jasper National Park.

On the weekend, the RCMP said unstable conditions prevented search and rescue crews from recovering the victim’s body. The area was closed to the public on Saturday.

“Our preliminary analysis is that one person was dealing with their stuck sled, two people were riding above, quite possibly coming to assist their buddy, and one of those three people triggered the fatal avalanche,” said Avalanche Canada forecaster Ilya Storm earlier this week. “All three were caught – one was on the surface, one partially buried, and the person who lost their life was fully buried.”

The BC Coroners Service said along with the RCMP, it was continuing to investigate Bradshaw’s death.