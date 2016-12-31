Snowmobiler dies in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.

An avalanche near Valemount B.C. has claimed the life of a snowmobiler, the RCMP said.

Mounties said they received a report Friday of a man who had been caught in an avalanche while on a snowmobile in the area of Clemina Creek, a popular recreation site southeast of Valemount.

Unstable conditions prevented search and rescue crews from recovering the remains of the victim, but officials plan to return to the scene when it is safe to do so.

Crews from Jasper, Alberta are on their way to help with the recovery effort.

The area is closed to the public on Saturday.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released and police provided no further information on the investigation.