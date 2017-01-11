Jury to be selected for Douglas Garland, accused triple murderer in Nathan O’Brien case

A jury will be selected Wednesday for the high-profile deaths of a five-year-old Calgary boy and his grandparents.

Douglas Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Nathan O’Brien and Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

The three vanished from the Liknes home in June 2014, spurring an Amber Alert that lasted for two weeks.

Nathan was having a sleepover at his grandparents’ home following an estate sale at their house.

When his mother, Jennifer O’Brien, went to pick him up the next day, the trio had disappeared.

The case shocked people across Canada and around the world.

Following an investigation, police said a “violent incident” had taken place in the Liknes’ home.

Garland had several ties to Alvin and Kathy Liknes. Alvin’s son was married to Garland’s sister. Family members confirm Alvin and Garland had a falling out several years earlier over a business deal that ended badly.

Garland lived with his parents on an acreage northeast of Airdrie that was meticulously and repeatedly searched by police.

The jury trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 16 and continue for five weeks.

