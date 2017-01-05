Edmonton sports

January 5, 2017 4:05 pm

Edmonton Eskimos grant Derel Walker free-agent status

By Staff The Canadian Press

Calgary Stampeders Tommie Campbell (25) tries to stop Edmonton Eskimos Derel Walker (87) as he makes the interception for a touchdown during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday September 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
The Edmonton Eskimos released receiver Derel Walker on Thursday to pursue NFL opportunities.

Walker, 25, was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

The six-foot-two 185-pound Walker spent two seasons with Edmonton and established himself as a big-play receiver.

READ MORE: Trio of Edmonton Eskimos named CFL All-Stars

He was named the CFL’s top rookie in 2015 after registering 89 catches for 1,110 yards and six TDs in 12 games. Walker helped the Eskimos cap their season by downing Ottawa 26-20 in the Grey Cup game in Winnipeg.

Watch below: Derel Walker named CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2015

Walker enjoyed an even better sophomore campaign. He had 10 touchdowns and was second in the CFL with 109 catches and 1,589 yards, finishing behind teammate Adarius Bowman in both categories.

CFL
Derel Walker
Edmonton Eskimos
Edmonton sports
Eskimos
Eskimos release Walker
Football
NFL

