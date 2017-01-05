West Virginia man calls police for help with wedding proposal

A West Virginia man in search of an unforgettable way to pop the question to his girlfriend called police for a little backup.

Brandon Nutter and his girlfriend Sidnee Morgan were on their way to a Christmas celebration on Dec. 23 when Ravenswood police moved in and pulled them over.

“I got a lot of respect for those guys, and I knew if they were on board [Sidnee] would not see it coming,” Nutter told WSAZ.

Officer bodycam captured the entire incident, including police asking Nutter and Morgan to exit the truck and put their hands in the air.

Little did Morgan know, this was not a typical roadside stop.

“I was scared to death because I obviously didn’t know,” Morgan told WSAZ. “I’ve never been pulled over before. So I was so scared, especially when they asked what was in the glove box and [Brandon] said a gun.”

The video recorded police conducting a faux pat down of Nutter before they asked him what was in his pocket.

That’s when he pulled a ring from his pocket, got down on one knee and asked Morgan to marry him.

“I literally couldn’t even speak words. That’s why I just stood there,” Morgan said. “I was so shocked and so excited.”

The video also captured family members, who watched the staged stop from a nearby park, rush over to congratulate the newly engaged couple and the officers.

“I’m really, really close to all of my family, so that made it even better they were all there,” Morgan said.

The couple, who have been together since August 2015, plans to marry later this year.

In the meantime, Nutter has one message for the police who helped him out.

“Thanks to everybody! And thank you for keeping it a secret,” he said.