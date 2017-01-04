Edmonton Oil Kings trade leading scorer, captain Aaron Irving

The Edmonton Oil Kings have made a blockbuster deal by trading 20-year-old defenceman – and team captain – Aaron Irving to the Everett Silvertips.

In exchange for Irving, the Oil Kings have acquired forwards Graham Millar and Brett Kemp as well as a first-round pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

Irving was leading Edmonton in scoring with 43 points and is tied for second in points among defencemen in the WHL.

He leaves Edmonton as the team’s all-time goal scoring leader among defenceman with 38 and third in points with 126.

“We would like to thank Aaron for his time here as an Oil King. It started day one when we drafted him and since that day he has been a big part of our team and represented us well on and off the ice,” general manager Randy Hansch said.

Millar is a 20-year-old winger who had 16 points in 25 games this season with the Silvertips. He appeared in 226 career WHL games with Everett and Saskatoon where he had 83 points.

Kemp is a 16-year-old centre who had seven points in 17 games this season with Everett. He also played for Team Canada at the U17 World Hockey Championship where he played in six games for the silver medal winning team.

“Brett Kemp is a very promising 16-year-old and we’re excited to see his potential unfold in Edmonton. I have no doubt he will fit in well with our group and will be a part of our future moving forward. In also adding Graham, it was important to get some experience coming back and this allows him a fresh opportunity,” Hansch said.

Millar and Kemp are expected to join the Oil Kings for their game in Lethbridge Friday.