Calgary man identified as victim in Christmas Day stabbing death

Police have revealed the identity of a man killed in a Christmas Day stabbing in southeast Calgary.

Officers found 45-year-old Mark Maurice Mitchell seriously injured in a home in the 0-100 block of Fonda Drive S.E. on Dec. 25, 2016, after being called for reports of a disturbance.

Mitchell was rushed to hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police said his next of kin have been located and notified of his passing.

Morris Stern, 55, of Calgary, is charged with one count of manslaughter.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Jan. 9.