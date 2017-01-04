Crime
January 4, 2017 11:38 am

Calgary man identified as victim in Christmas Day stabbing death

Melissa Gilligan 1 By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary police investigate the death of 45-year-old Mark Maurice Mitchell who was found seriously assaulted in a home in the 0-100 block of Fonda Drive S.E. on Dec. 25, 2016.

Gary Bobrovitz, Global News
A A

Police have revealed the identity of a man killed in a Christmas Day stabbing in southeast Calgary.

Officers found 45-year-old Mark Maurice Mitchell seriously injured in a home in the 0-100 block of Fonda Drive S.E. on Dec. 25, 2016, after being called for reports of a disturbance.

READ MORE: Man charged with manslaughter after Christmas Day death in Calgary

Mitchell was rushed to hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police said his next of kin have been located and notified of his passing.

Morris Stern, 55, of Calgary, is charged with one count of manslaughter.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Jan. 9.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary fatal stabbing
Calgary Police Service
Christmas Day stabbing
Mark Maurice Mitchell
Mark Mitchell
Morris Stern

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News