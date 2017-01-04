Céline Dion selling Paris mansion, asking $9.3 million

Céline Dion is looking to lighten her real estate portfolio even further, with The Daily Mail reporting the Quebec-born songstress has just listed her five-bedroom mansion in Paris, with an asking price of $9.3 million.

Still mourning the loss of husband René Angélil, who passed away in January 2016 after a lengthy struggle with throat cancer, Dion sold the couple’s castle-like Montreal mansion in 2016 for a reported $25 million.

According to the Mail, the four-storey home is located in Paris’s ultra-posh Villa Montmorency neighbourhood, boasting balconies with a view of the Eiffel Tower.

In addition to spacious living areas, gourmet kitchen, five bedrooms and five bathrooms, the home also features features a wine cellar, a home theatre, spa and fitness room.

Dion and her children are currently calling Las Vegas home, where she continues her successful residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace.