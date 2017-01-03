World
January 3, 2017 5:45 pm

Disruptive passenger spouting slurs diverts United Airlines plane New Zealand

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: A United Airlines flight from Sydney to San Francisco was diverted to Auckland on Sunday, January 1, after a man on board caused a disturbance and forced the airline to ground the jet.

SAN FRANCISCO – United Airlines says a San Francisco-bound flight was diverted to New Zealand because of a passenger who failed to follow crew instructions.

Passenger Neil Kay tells KNTV-TV that the disruptive passenger used misogynistic and homophobic slurs. Kay posted photos and videos on Facebook of the unnamed American man verbally harassing passengers and flight crew during a New Year’s Day flight from Sydney to San Francisco.

United spokeswoman Erin Benson says the flight was diverted to Auckland. The airline says the man was arrested in there on Sunday.

According to KNTV, the man will not be charged but will remain in custody until arrangements are made for his trip back to the U.S.

