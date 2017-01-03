White House photographer shares final 2016 year in photos as Barack Obama prepares to leave office

Chief White House photographer Pete Souza shared his eighth and final year in review as Barack Obama prepares to leave the White House.
In an official White House blog post, Souza explained the photos he selected for the year were either taken by him or one of his staff members.
“As always, the editing for this project is both subjective and personal,” the photographer wrote. “Yes, there are some historic moments included but mostly I was looking for behind-the-scenes moments that give people a more personal look at the President and First Lady.”
Souza included some information about each photo he selected and explained why some of the images were important to him.
“I hope you enjoy this final Year in Photographs of the Obama administration. It’s been the honour of a lifetime to be a witness to history these past eight years,” Souza wrote.
Here’s a look at some of the images photo captions from Souza’s “Behind the Lens: 2016 Year in Photographs.”
Feb. 16, 2016: “President Obama reacts as his putt falls just short during an impromptu hole of golf with staffers Joe Paulsen, left, and Marvin Nicholson after the U.S.-ASEAN Summit at the Annenberg Retreat at Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage, Calif.”
White House/Pete Souza
Feb. 23, 2016: “This photograph evokes the President in deep thought, which is not always an easy mood to convey. He was prepping with his national security staff before a teleconference with European leaders.”
White House/Pete Souza
March 16, 2016: “It just happened spontaneously one afternoon as the President began dancing in the Outer Oval with Personal Aide Ferial Govashiri. As I recall, he was helping her practice for her upcoming wedding.”
White House/Pete Souza
April 22, 2016: “Originally it was unclear whether I would be permitted to photograph the President meeting Prince George. But the night before, our advance team called and said they had gotten word from Kensington Palace that they would allow me access to make candid photographs during their visit. Afterwards, this photograph garnered the most attention but at the time all I could think was how the table at right was hindering my ability to be at the optimum angle for this moment.”
White House/Pete Souza
June 4, 2016: “The Vice President chases children and members of the press with a super soaker during the 2016 Biden Beach Boardwalk Bash held at the Naval Observatory Residence in Washington, D.C.”
White House/David Lienemann
June 22, 2016: “The great thing about children is you just don’t know what they will do in the presence of the President. So when David Axelrod stopped by the Oval Office with one of his sons’ family, Axe’s granddaughter, Maelin, crawled onto the Vice President’s seat while the President continued his conversation with the adults. Then at one point, Maelin glanced over just as the President was looking back at her.”
White House/Pete Souza
Aug. 4, 2016: “With some staff watching in the background, President Obama blows out candles after the Vice President surprised him with some birthday cupcakes.”
White House/Pete Souza
Sept. 12, 2016: “The First Lady goes shopping at a CVS Pharmacy in preparation for life after the White House during a segment taping for the Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, Calif.”
White House/Lawrence Jackson
Nov. 24, 2016: “President Obama leads a prayer before hosting Thanksgiving dinner for family and friends on the State Floor of the White House.”
White House/Pete Souza
Nov. 10, 2016: “Two days after the election, the President meets with President-elect Donald Trump.”
White House/Pete Souza
