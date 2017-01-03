White House photographer shares final 2016 year in photos as Barack Obama prepares to leave office

Chief White House photographer Pete Souza shared his eighth and final year in review as Barack Obama prepares to leave the White House.

In an official White House blog post, Souza explained the photos he selected for the year were either taken by him or one of his staff members.

“As always, the editing for this project is both subjective and personal,” the photographer wrote. “Yes, there are some historic moments included but mostly I was looking for behind-the-scenes moments that give people a more personal look at the President and First Lady.”

Souza included some information about each photo he selected and explained why some of the images were important to him.

“I hope you enjoy this final Year in Photographs of the Obama administration. It’s been the honour of a lifetime to be a witness to history these past eight years,” Souza wrote.

Here’s a look at some of the images photo captions from Souza’s “Behind the Lens: 2016 Year in Photographs.”