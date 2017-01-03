If you have a BlackBerry, or an old iPhone running iOS 6, WhatsApp will no longer work for you

BlackBerry users who rely on messaging app WhatsApp are off to a rough start this New Year. As of Jan. 1, the app no longer supports BlackBerry devices, including those running the company’s latest operating system.

The move, announced in early 2016, can be attributed to BlackBerry’s decline in popularity.

READ MORE: WhatsApp will now share your phone number with Facebook

“We want to focus our efforts on the mobile platforms the vast majority of people use,” read a blog post, published in February 2016. ‘While these mobile devices have been an important part of our story, they don’t offer the kind of capabilities we need to expand our app’s features in the future.”

But it’s not just BlackBerry users who are being left in the cold. Anyone who has an Android phone running Android 2.1 or Android 2.2, a Windows Phone running 7.1, or an older model iPhone running iOS 6 or later will no longer be able to use the messaging app.

It’s important to point out that these operating systems are quite old – Android 2.2 was released in 2010 and iOS 6 was released in 2012 – there are some people who use older smartphones and are unable to update to the latest system.

Tweeting from my old iPhone 4 running iOS 6.1😂😂😂. It had emoji support. 😁😁 — Celento C George (@celentocg) December 17, 2016

READ MORE: WhatsApp just provided encryption to a billion people

According to Google, 0.1 per cent of Android devices still run Android 2.2. But, according to Mashable’s math, with an estimated 1.4 billion active Android devices running throughout the world, roughly 1.4 million of those devices are still running Android 2.2.

So what do you do if you use BlackBerry and rely on WhatsApp for messaging?

According to the company, the answer is simple – stop using BlackBerry. The blog post concluded users should upgrade to a “newer Android, iPhone, or Windows Phone” before the end of the year in order to keep using its services.