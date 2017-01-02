Puppies needing homes join Global News Morning Winnipeg to start 2017

WINNIPEG – More than a dozen puppies stole the first show of the year on Global News Morning on Monday.

The puppies are from a rescued dog who was brought to Winnipeg from Rankin Inlet, Nunavut.

“Their mom was very pregnant so we flew her down and the vets actually told us that she would not be able to give birth, that there were too many puppies inside,” Vanessa Chernick from CAARE Rescue said.

All eight puppies are healthy and waiting at CAARE in Winnipeg for a family to join.

“They are eight weeks old and they are ready to find their forever home so we’re starting to take applications now,” Chernick said.

On Mondays, Global News Morning will feature different abandoned pets around the city who need to find homes.