Man suffers serious injuries attempting to capture leopard in India

At least one man suffered serious injuries on Monday when locals and wildlife authorities attempted to trap a leopard which had strayed into a residential area in West Bengal, India, Indian news agency ANI said.

The footage shows a group of men struggling to trap the animal using a net before it becomes free and runs off, in the town Raiganj.

“Many efforts were made to capture a leopard which entered the residential area, but it escaped. One man was injured. As of now, we don’t know if we will be able to recapture the animal as we don’t know its whereabouts,” said Sumit Nandi, a volunteer with the animal rights organization People for Animals.

The injured man was treated at a nearby hospital.

Indian villages that border forest areas often experience wild animals, like leopards, panthers and elephants, straying into inhabited areas in search of food, which often result in maulings and deaths.

The increasing human population has depleted the habitat of wild animals.