Order of Canada recipients include Inuit throat singer Tanya Tagaq, children’s author

OTTAWA – An avant garde Inuit throat singer who receives hate mail over her art and a children’s story teller who grew up wanting to be a boy are among the latest recipients of the Order of Canada.

Gov. Gen. David Johnston announced 100 new appointments to the Order today, including 75 members, 22 officers and three companions – the highest elevation of the title.

Johnston says Canadians can be inspired by the latest recipients of the award, including provocative Nunavut artist Tanya Tagaq Gillis and Jan Andrews, author of a number of children’s books including Rude Stories.

READ MORE: Let’s make Canada ‘even better’ in 2017, governor general says in New Year’s message

The list also includes former Supreme Court of Canada Justice Morris Fish, former federal Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff and former Ontario Lieutenant-Governor David Onley and is rounded out by a wide array of artists, community activists, legal, medical and scientific experts, among others.

The newest inductees are to receive their insignias at a later date as part of ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of the Order of Canada, as well as Canada’s 150th birthday.

The Order of Canada is considered one of the country’s highest civilian honours.