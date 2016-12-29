Saskatchewan woman found after being reported missing while visiting Ontario
Police in Oshawa, Ont. say a 23-year-old Saskatchewan woman has been found safe after she was reported missing while visiting family in the area.
Durham regional police say Vanessa Lalonde travelled to Ontario three weeks ago to spend the holidays with relatives.
They say a family member last saw her early Tuesday evening, but that they were unable to locate her or reach her by phone.
Police say Lalonde was scheduled to start driving home to Saskatchewan Friday.
Nick Westoll contributed to this report
