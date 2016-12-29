Canada
December 29, 2016 9:52 am
Updated: December 29, 2016 2:20 pm

Saskatchewan woman found after being reported missing while visiting Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press

Vanessa Lalonde, 23, of Saskatchewan was last seen by a family member on Dec. 27th at 7 p.m. in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police
A A

Police in Oshawa, Ont. say a 23-year-old Saskatchewan woman has been found safe after she was reported missing while visiting family in the area.

Durham regional police say Vanessa Lalonde travelled to Ontario three weeks ago to spend the holidays with relatives.

They say a family member last saw her early Tuesday evening, but that they were unable to locate her or reach her by phone.

Police say Lalonde was scheduled to start driving home to Saskatchewan Friday.

Nick Westoll contributed to this report

Global News

© 2016 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Durham Regional Police
Holidays
Oshawa
Vanessa Lalonde
Vanessa Lalonde missing
Vanessa Lalonde Oshawa
visiting family

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News