December 28, 2016 3:27 pm
Updated: December 28, 2016 3:28 pm

Calgary Parking Authority to continue rate freeze into 2017

By Alyssa Julie News Talk 770

The Calgary Parking Authority (CPA) is giving drivers a late Christmas gift.

The CPA announced on Wednesday it will continue a rate freeze for all on-street parking in 2017. CPA-operated surface lots and parkades will also fall under the freeze, except at TELUS Spark, the Calgary Zoo and Heritage Park, as those are “privately owned lots that CPA manages on their behalf.”

“We’re very aware that Calgarians continue to face challenges due to the economic situation,” a statement from general manager Mike Derbyshire said.

“To help offset these challenges, we’ve extended the temporary rate increase freeze that we adopted last year in order to provide some financial relief.”

The city implemented demand-based pricing in 2014. It uses data collected by its ParkPlus System to determine the value of on-street parking stalls based on the parking behaviour of motorists.

The CPA said pricing for its surface lots and parkades, which are operated on a rate review policy, is 15 to 20 per cent below market value.

In certain instances, prices may even decrease, depending on occupancy rates for on-street parking and competitor pricing at the surface lots and parkades.

Derbyshire said in a statement that now is the best time to rent a monthly parking stall, as the CPA is “experiencing higher turnover” in its most popular parkades.

