December 28, 2016 1:57 pm
Updated: December 28, 2016 2:14 pm

Man found dead on Paul First Nation identified; RCMP confirm homicide

RCMP have identified the person found dead on the side of the road west of Edmonton on Monday afternoon.

Christian Sidney Mark Greyhorseman, 20, was the victim of homicide, Mounties said. His body was found on Sundance Road.

Greyhorseman was from the Edmonton area. He also went by the name “Sonny” or “SonShine.”

RCMP do not know what his connection was to Paul First Nation.

The major crimes units from Edmonton and Stony Plain are investigating.

On Tuesday morning, several officers were on scene, taking photos and stopping vehicles.

As of Wednesday, no one had been taken into custody in relation to the incident.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information is urged to call Stony Plain RCMP at 780-968-7267.

