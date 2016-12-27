Canada
December 27, 2016

RCMP investigating after body found on Paul First Nation

The RCMP is investigating after a body was found Monday afternoon on Paul First Nation.

The RCMP is investigating after a body was found on the side of a road on Paul First Nation Monday afternoon.

Police said the discovery was made along Sundance Road.

No one had been taken into custody as of 11 p.m. Monday. Police do not believe there is any risk to the public. Major Crimes from Edmonton and Stony Plain are investigating.

An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stony Plain RCMP at 780-968-7267.

 

 

 

